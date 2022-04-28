Hyderabad: Chain snatcher, with over 100 cases across states, says love for wife prompted him to return to crime

Umesh Kathik, 28-year-old, decided to put an end to chain snatching due to his ill health but returned to the field after he got married last year

Notorious chain snatcher Umesh Kathik, who has been arrested from Ahmedabad, revealed that love for his wife has apparently prompted him to return to the field of crime that he had given up when his health condition deteriorated.

Petbasheerabad police, who got the 28-year-old chain snatcher from Gujarat, said that he had over 100 cases registered against him and he was in the search list of cops of several states.

Kathik had decided to put an end to chain snatching due to his ill health but returned to the field after he got married last year. During the interrogation, he told police that he wanted to make money to buy expensive gifts for his wife and fulfill all her wishes and desires.

Kathik, who aces in bike ride, during the interrogation, told the police that several years ago, he met a chain snatcher who was a frequent visitor to his father’s tea stall and learnt techniques and art from him. he further said that they both initially committed offences together, but later Kathik tread his own path, and was involved in more than 100 cases in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, Karnataka, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Asked about the stolen material, he told the police that he had lost some of it in Hyderabad, while the rest was taken to Ahmedabad. A team of police has left for Ahmedabad to retrieve the stolen items.

Kathik visited Hyderabad in January this year and stole around 13.5 tolas (1 tola is about 10 grams) of gold that he snatched from six women in six different places across the city before he fled to Ahmedabad. He had first stolen a bike from Asifnagar and used the two-wheeler to snatch chains from women in Marredpally, Petbasheerabad, Tukaram Gate and Medipally.

Inputs from Telangana Today

