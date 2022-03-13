Hyderabad: BJP slams TRS as IT minister KTR warns Army cantonment of water and power cut
Soon after the statement, the Opposition BJP came down heavily on the minister, accusing him of threatening the military and trying to remove the military base from Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister and TRS working president KTR Rao on Saturday warned to "cut water and power supply" to the military authorities (Cantonment limits), if there be the need, stating that it is "not fair to close the roads whenever they (military) want".
Rao was speaking during the Question Hour on Saturday in the state Assembly on the implementation of the 'Strategic Nala Development Programme' in Hyderabad.
Addressing the state Legislative Assembly, Rao said, "We will cut power and water supply if needed to military authorities (Cantonment limits) because it is not fair to close the roads whenever they want."
He was referring to the alleged inconvenience caused to residents of Safilguda, Cantonment, a road adjacent to Secunderabad club in Hyderabad, due to 'restrictions' such as the closure of roads.
Notably, Rao in 2021 had termed the closure of road by the Army "highly objectionable and illegal".
Soon after the statement, the Opposition BJP came down heavily on the Minister, accusing him of threatening the military and trying to remove the military base from Hyderabad.
"It is a really shocking comment from Telangana municipal minister KTR, who is well educated. He doesn't even have respect for our Indian Army. This really shows the Telangana government's stand on how they treat Army.
Today, they are threatening military authorities, with statements to disconnect electricity and water supply. Are they trying to remove the military base from Hyderabad?" asked party spokesperson NV Subhash.
The spokesperson further termed it "dangerous" for TRS to threaten the government authorities.
"If these people come back to power in the state, it will be very dangerous for everyone as they threaten the government authorities," he said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City miss out on semi-finals as Hyderabad braces up ahead with a win
Hyderabad FC will be next involved in the semi-finals that begin from 11 March onwards. As for Mumbai City FC, the season comes to an end.
Ranji Trophy 2022: Hyderabad ride on Ravi Teja's all-round show to down Baroda; Andhra, Services register wins
Ravi Teja scored a resolute second innings fifty and returned with a match haul of eight wickets to power Hyderabad to a 43-run victory over Baroda in their Ranji Trophy group B match in Cuttack on Saturday.
ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC fight for League Shield
Two teams fighting for pole position will face each other in a clash of titans when Hyderabad FC take on Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League in Bambolim on Tuesday.