Hyderabad-based manufacturer to get mRNA technology from WHO to produce COVID-19 vaccines

WHO and their partners will work with the Indian government to develop a roadmap and put in place the necessary training and support for Biological E to start producing mRNA vaccines as soon as possible

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Biological E on Monday announced that it has been selected as a recipient of mRNA technology from the World Health Organisation (WHO) technology transfer hub.

After examining a number of proposals from India, the WHO's Advisory Committee on Vaccine Product Development (ACPDV) selected Biological E Limited as a recipient of mRNA technology from the WHO technology transfer hub. WHO and their partners will work with the Indian government to develop a roadmap and put in place the necessary training and support for Biological E to start producing mRNA vaccines as soon as possible, said Biological E.

Primarily set up to address the COVID-19 emergency, the WHO mRNA technology transfer hub has the potential to expand manufacturing capacity for other products as well, including treatments, and target other priorities.

mRNA vaccines use a messenger RNA created in a laboratory to teach the human cells how to produce a protein that in turn initiates an immune response inside the body against a particular disease. The immune response will fight the actual virus as it gets into the body.

At present, India has no COVID-19 vaccine made on an mRNA platform.

Over the development, Biological E Managing Director Mahima Datla said, "We are excited about this remarkable milestone in our efforts to produce affordable vaccines for the world. We are very pleased with the trust that WHO places in our organisation, which adheres to the standards set by the WHO. This is also a reflection of our world-class processes, scale and effectiveness."

"Biological E has been investing in mRNA technologies since last year. This new technology will definitely strengthen our resolve to develop and manufacture more vaccines in future. This partnership with WHO will enhance our ability to develop next-generation mRNA vaccines that could be more suitable globally and expand the reach of vaccines availability worldwide," Datla said.

