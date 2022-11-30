Hyderabad: 5 'porn addict' juveniles 'gang-rape' classmate, record act, detained after video goes viral

Hyderabad: Five juveniles, all class 9 and 10 students, have been arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly gang raping their 17-year-old classmate and recording the act. Police said that the accused were addicted to porn and would often watch obscene videos on their mobile phones after schools.

Circulated video of act on WhatsApp

The boys – three aged 15 and in Class 10, while the other two are aged 14 and are in Class 9 – of a private school in Hayathnagar allegedly gang-raped the minor in August. They also circulated the videos of the purported rape on WhatsApp.

The father of the victim approached the police on Monday after the purported rape video went viral. The girl, then informed her parents about the crime who then approached the police and lodged a complaint against the five boys.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that the accused visited her residence in August when her family was not there in the house and took turns to rape her.

Police said that the survivor knew the boys and would often hang out with them. She was allegedly sexually abused and assaulted over a period of 10 days in August.

A spokesperson of Rachakonda police commissionerate said that the survivor in her complaint claimed that one of the boys captured the act in his mobile phone and threatened to upload it on social media if she disclosed the rape to her family.

“She said that after 10 days, two of the accused returned to her residence and raped her again,” the spokesperson added.

All of the accused are children of daily-wage labourers.

The children in conflict with law (CCLs) were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a juvenile home.

The survivor has been sent for medical examination.

Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sec 376 DA (gangrape) and under sections of the POCSO Act and IT Act.

