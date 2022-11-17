Aligarh: In what would remind of OTT series ‘Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors’, a woman has approached the police with the complaint against her husband, claiming that he has been repeatedly subjecting her to unnatural sex, taking inspiration from porn videos.

The aggrieved woman has approached Aligarh SSP office to lodge her plaint in the matter.

According to the complaint, the woman claims that her husband is in the habit of watching porn clips and videos and then demanding her to do the same things as in the pornographic films, including unnatural sex. The woman claims that the husband also makes her watch the vulgar videos and then subjecting her to unnatural demands for sex.

According to reports, the woman took sexually errant behavior of her husband with her mother-in-law, but to no avail. The woman has reportedly told the police that the mother-in-law, instead of chastising her son, brushed aside the matter, telling the wife to continue to do as her husband demanded squeamishly.

The woman has also reported that on defying her husband and turning down his unnatural sexual demands, she was allegedly beaten black and blue into submission by her in-laws, including the mother and brother of the husband.

According to media reports, the mother of the aggrieved woman has claimed that her daughter was shown vulgar porn films by her husband, who then wanted her to do re-enact the sex as portrayed in the videos. The mother has, reportedly, also claimed that her daughter’s mother-in-law advised her to continue doing what was asked of her by her husband and that she could do pretty little about it. ‘These things happen with everybody,’ is what the complainant claims her mother-in-law told her.

The complainant, claimed her mother, kept things to her owing to shame.

While things were fine for a brief period after marriage, the in-laws started harassing the complainant.

