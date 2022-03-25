Hurry! Last day to apply for UKPSC Lower Subordinate Service Main exam

The Lower Subordinate Service (Main) examination 2021 will be held on 28 August, 2022 in Haridwar and Haldwani Nagar

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission will end its invites for the 2021 combined state (civil) lower subordinate service (Main) examination today, 25 March. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the main exam until 6 pm on the UKPSC office website.

According to the announcement, the Lower Subordinate Service (Main) examination 2021 will be held on 28 August, 2022 in Haridwar and Haldwani Nagar.

Take a look at the notice for more information.

UKPSC plans to fill 190 positions, including 35 for Nayab Tehsildar, 27 for Deputy Jailor, 28 for Supply Inspector, 50 for Marketing Inspector, 9 for Labour Enforcement Officer, 10 for Excise Inspector, 2 each for Excise Inspector and Senior Cane Development Inspector, 23 for Cane Development Inspector, and 4 for Khandsari Inspector.

The procedure of registering for the exam is as follows:

-Go to the official website ukpsc.gov.in

-Click the link for online application under "recent updates" on the homepage.

-Fill in your login information and click on "Submit."

-Make an application for the main exam.

-Submit the form and keep a copy for your records.

Here's a direct link to register.

The results of the UKPSC Lower Subordinate Service Preliminary Exam 2021 were previously issued by the commission. If you'd want to revisit the preliminary results, go here.

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has provided candidates with an incredible opportunity that can make a big difference in one's life as well as the lives of their family. So, what are you waiting for? Hurry and seize this opportunity, as the exam registration deadline is approaching.

