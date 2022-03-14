Hurry! Last day to apply for Junior Technical Associate posts in Central Railway

The minimum age requirement is 18 years, while the maximum age requirement is 33 years

The Central Railway is currently hiring for a total of 20 Junior Technical Associate positions, and those interested should hurry as the online application deadline ends today, 14 March. It has been notified that the applications will be closed at 5 pm today.

To see if you're eligible for the positions, read here:

The minimum age requirement is 18 years, while the maximum age requirement is 33 years. For reserved category candidates, the upper age limit has already been relaxed.

To be eligible, a candidate must have a four-year bachelor's degree or a three-year diploma, or a BSC in civil engineering, or a combination of sub-streams of basic civil engineering streams from a recognised university.

General candidates must have received a minimum of 60% in their bachelor's degree or diploma. The minimum achieved scores for OBC and SC/ST candidates, on the other hand, should be 55 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

To have detailed information about the eligibility criteria click here.

Applicants in the general category must pay a non-refundable Rs 500 processing fee, while candidates in the SC/ST/OBC/Women/Minorities/EWS category must pay Rs 250, which is refundable only if candidates in these categories are eligible for the positions. However, if they are ineligible but still apply, then their fees will not be refunded. Fees should be submitted in the form of a demand draft and forwarded to the address mentioned in the notice, along with the other documents.

Candidates should definitely pay a visit to the Central railway's official website for more information.

Don't let the opportunity to slip away from your hands, give it a shot and you might just be considered!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.