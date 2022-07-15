Human sacrifice in MP: Man kills youth as 'offering' to goddess for birth of son

Ramlal had offered prayers to the village’s goddess and swore that if his wife gives birth to a son, he will sacrifice a youth

A man allegedly killed a youth to offer him to goddess as a human sacrifice after a birth of a male child in Rewa district, said police.

According to Hindustan Times, police officials arrested Ramlal (32), a resident of Bedhoa village of the district for killing Divyansh Kol (19), a resident of Keoti.

Ramlal has three daughters and had wanted a son.

Ramlal spotted Divyansh, who was grazing his goats. He asked Divyansh to help him in the Devi temple of the village, where Ramlal hacked him to death and left the body in place.

“Last month, his wife gave birth to a male child and he was looking for a youth to sacrifice. On July 6, he spotted Divyansh, who was grazing his goats. Ramlal called Divyansh for help and asked him to come with Ramlal to Devi temple in the village. Ramlal hacked him to death and left the body in the temple,” said Naveen Tiwari, sub-divisional officer of police, Sirmaur, Rewa.

According to Mirror Now, police recovered the body on 6 July and launched an investigation. The officials later found out that Divyansh was last seen with Ramlal.

“When police caught and interrogated Ramlal, he tried to mislead them. Later, he admitted to have killed the youth. He told that he had three daughters and he always wanted a male child. He did a lot of pujas to get a male child but nothing worked,” the officer added.

Villagers told the police that Ramlal used to practice black magic. Meanwhile, Police are investigating the matter to ascertain the role of the exorcist in the case, according to Hindustan Times.

