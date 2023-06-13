Bollywood’s ‘Baadshah’ Shah Rukh Khan has been surprising audiences for decades with his powerful performances and friendly presence. However, this time, it is Swiggy – a leading food delivery company – who has seized the opportunity. In a move set to bring smiles to everyone’s faces, the destination for the company’s employees was Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow ‘Mannat’ to deliver food that the actor had hinted in passing.

SRK’s Ask me anything

SRK is famous for his razor-sharp answers and a quick-witted sense of humor, in addition to, of course, his acting. His ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions are just about that. In the latest 15-minute session of ‘Ask me anything’ series on Twitter, SRK was questioned about everything, ranging from his movies, family to everyday banter. He also answered questions about his upcoming films and his daughter Suhana Khan’s debut film, The Archies. A fan questioned SRK “How do you feel as a proud father?” To which, the superstar replied, “Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually.”

What caught everyone’s attention was a fan’s question, “Khaana khaaya kya bhai?” (Did you have your food, Brother?)” To which, SRK humorously replied: “Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya? (Why brother? Are you from Swiggy…will you send me food?)”

Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya?? https://t.co/Jskh69QEqc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Seems like the food-delivery giant was just looking for this opportunity to hit the right spot. To everyone’s surprise, the food delivery app didn’t waste a minute and hopped right into the conversation. They offered to deliver a delicious dinner to SRK. In a reply to SRK’s tweet, they wrote “Hum hain Swiggy se, bhej dein kya? (We are from Swiggy, may we send??”

Swiggy reaches Mannat

What next? In hours, Swiggy employees reached Mannat, SRK’s residence. Despite the Pathaan actor not continuing the conversation, Swiggy ensured that they didn’t let the conversation slip by announcing their arrival in a Twitter post. Giving a delightful twist to the playful exchange, they wrote in the caption, “Hum swiggy wale hai aur hum dinner leke aagaye (We are Swiggy folks and we are here with dinner).” It is impossible to miss the reference to SRK’s iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge here.

hum swiggy wale hai aur hum dinner leke aagaye 🥰 https://t.co/iMFJcYjUVm pic.twitter.com/swKvsEZYhC — Swiggy (@Swiggy) June 12, 2023

Commenting on the post, a user wrote to Swiggy, “Tum log ka toh din bann gaya hoga.”

Tum log ka toh din bann gaya hoga 🤩🤩 — ج (@sleeeepy__head) June 12, 2023

To which, the food app replied: “*life,” sharing the famous moment from SRK’s movie Om Shanti Om.

Reports suggest that the food delivered at Mannat had a range of delicacies from several Mumbai restaurants.

Asked about his next project, Jawaan and whether it was ready, SRK replied, “Absolutely Ready Steady Po!” Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, will release in theatres on 7 September.

