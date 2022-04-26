As many as 35 fire engines were rushed to the spot. The firemen are at the spot, trying to bring the flames under control that have been billowing for more than six hours

A massive fire broke out in a garbage pile near sector-6 of Manesar in Gurugram district, Haryana late on Monday night. The blaze started to spread quickly across a wide region in the vicinity charring several shanties in the area.

According to news agency ANI, 35 fire engines were rushed to the spot. The firemen are at the spot, trying to bring the flames under control that have been billowing for more than six hours.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. At the time of filing this report, there were no information of casualties or injuries.

However, a report by India TV said the fire broke out following a massive dust storm in Delhi-NCR during Monday evening. It said that the blaze erupted while some women were cooking food in the open. The winds made the fire spread in the shanties, taking many houses in its grip.

The report also said that there were several explosions heard in the area where gas cylinders were placed. There are still many people reported to be stuck in the fire.

