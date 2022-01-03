Huge crowd at Goa’s Baga Beach amid Covid surge, watch viral video here

Officials said that the huge influx of tourists has led to the COVID positivity rate in Goa. The positivity rate in the coastal state crossed 10 percent on 2 January

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Goa, a video showing people falling on each other and struggling to walk at a popular tourist spot has gone viral. Goa has been witnessing a huge footfall of tourists who visited the coastal state to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

In the 29 seconds viral video clip, hundreds of people can be seen walking on road near Baga Beach. People flouted Covid guidelines during the time of celebration.

Check the viral video here

This was Baga Beach in Goa ,last night. Please take the Covid scenario seriously. This is a Royal welcome to the Covid wave 👋 Mostly tourists. pic.twitter.com/mcAdgpqFUO — HermanGomes_journo (@Herman_Gomes) January 2, 2022

A Twitter user, by the name @Herman_Gomes, posted the video clip showing concern of the third COVID wave. "This is a Royal welcome to the Covid wave. Mostly tourists," he wrote. Other Twitter users have also shown their concerns and retweeted the video clip.

Officials said that the huge influx of tourists has led to the COVID positivity rate in Goa. The positivity rate in the coastal state crossed 10 percent on 2 January, as reported by NDTV.

As per the data released by the Health Ministry, about 388 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours.

Thousands of tourists arrived at the beaches and nightclubs to celebrate Christmas and New Year, even as the administration implemented strict restrictions to contain Omicron - the new variant of the COVID-19 . Authorities in the state issued directives to hotels, restaurants and casinos to only allow guests with valid vaccination certificates or proof of a negative test result.

A report by the Times of India quoted Goa state epidemiologist Dr Utkarsh Betodkar who said that the third wave has begun. "We’ve already seen a big rise over the last 6 days. The doubling rate is higher than that of the last wave," he said. The doctor added, "Until early last week, 60 new infections was a big number for us." He further said that there has been a 500% rise in daily infections since then, with over 300 cases being reported each day.

Goa has reported 1,671 new active cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.