Hubli violence: Mastermind Wasim Pathan arrested from Mumbai
The stone-pelting incident took place on the night of April 16 in Old Hubli leaving four policemen injured
Hubli: Karnataka Police arrested the absconding mastermind of the Hubli stone-pelting incident, Wasim Pathan, from Mumbai on Thursday.
Pathan was detained by the Hubli Police team in Mumbai and brought to Hubli on Thursday. He was absconding after the stone-pelting incident, which took place on the night of April 16 in Old Hubli leaving four policemen injured and several vehicles damaged.
Further, seven more accused have been taken into custody by police today, in connection with the stone-pelting incident at Old Hubli Police Station.
Following the stone-pelting incident, Section 144 was imposed in Hubli.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday denied allegations levelled by the Opposition of arresting innocent persons in connection with Hubli violence. Speaking to media persons in Sringeri, Bommai rejected former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's charge that innocents have been arrested in connection with the Hubali incidents.
"No innocents have been arrested. The arrests have been made based on evidence," Bommai said.
Reacting to a video inciting to kill a Congress leader, which has gone viral, Bommai said that the Police Commissioner will take action. When asked about Opposition leaders accusing him of turning the 'Rama Rajya' into a 'Ravana Rajya', the chief minister said, "They are entitled to have their own interpretations. It is not important as to what the Opposition leaders say, it is the opinion of the people that matters."
