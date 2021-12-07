HSSC postpones exam dates for Patwari, Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv recruitment; check new dates here
The HSSC is carrying out a recruitment drive to fill a total of 588 posts of Patwari, 697 posts for Gram Sachiv and 1,100 posts of Canal Patwari
The examination for the posts of Patwari, Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv, which were scheduled to be held in December, have been postponed by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). The exams will now be held in January.
Applicants can view the detailed schedule of the exam on the official website of HSSC - http://hssc.gov.in/.
Procedure to view the HSSC official notice is as follows:
- Visit the official website - http://hssc.gov.in/
- Click on the link for public notices that is given on the homepage
- Go to the link that says, ‘Notice to Candidates for Written Exam for the post of Patwari, Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv'
- Check the revised schedule and note the important dates
- Download the PDF to use it in the future
Direct link to the official notice is here.
As per the notice, the Commission has postponed the three exams due to a clash of exam dates with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam. The HSSC Patwari, Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv exams will be conducted from 7 to 9 January next year. The admit cards for the exams will be released on 1 January.
All the three exams will be conducted in the morning and the evening session. The morning session will begin at 10:30 am and end at 12 noon . The reporting time is 8:30 am and applicants will not be allowed to enter after 9:30 am.
The evening session exam will be conducted from 3 pm to 4: 30 pm and the reporting time is 1 pm, as per the official notice. No entry will be allowed beyond 2 pm.
Earlier the Patwari exam, Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv exams were scheduled to be held from 26 to and 28 December this year. The HSSC is carrying out a recruitment drive to fill a total of 588 posts of Patwari, 697 posts for Gram Sachiv and 1,100 posts of Canal Patwari.
