HSCAP 2020: Kerala Board releases second allotment list for Plus One admission on hscap.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (HSCAP) has on Monday released the second allotment list for admission to Plus One Classes in government and aided schools in the state. The process of admission will start today. Students can check the details of their allotment online on the official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, admission on the basis of the second allotment list will be open till 6 October.

The HSCAP Kerala first allotment list was released on 13 September and admission was held between 14 and 19 September.

A report by The Times of India said that candidates who have not got the allotment in the second list can update and apply for supplementary allotment. The notification for supplementary allotment and details of vacancy will be released on 7 October.

Candidates whose names are there in the second allotment list will have to carry their original certificates for verification to respective schools. The date, time, and other details will be mentioned in the candidate login.

After the first allotment result, the total vacant seats stood at 57,878. The admission process is being carried out online this year to contain the spread of COVID-19.

How to check HSCAP Kerala Second Allotment list 2020:

Step 1: Visit HSCAP official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the candidate login link

Step 3: Key in the user name, password, and district to log in

Step 4: The HSCAP Kerala Second Allotment list will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Save and take a printout.