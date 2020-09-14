HSCAP 2020: Kerala board releases first allotment list for Plus One admission on hscap.kerala.gov.in

HSCAP 2020 | An official notice stated that a total of 4,76,046 students have applied this year for admission to 2,80,212 seats

HSCAP 2020 | The Kerala government has released the first allotment list for admission to Plus One classes in government and aided schools on its official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the first higher secondary admission can visit the website to check and download the allotment result.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the official notice by the Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education stated that a total of 4,76,046 students have applied this year for admission to 2,80,212 seats. Of these, 2,22,522 students have been allotted seats.

After the first allotment result, the total vacant seats are 57,878.

Candidates whose name has been mentioned in the first allotment list will be required to pay a fee to reserve it otherwise it will be released in the second allotment list if there is any.

Candidates will have to carry their original certificates for verification to respective schools. The date, time, and other details will be mentioned in the candidate login.

A report by Times Now said that the admission based on the first allotment result has started today (14 September). Candidates can confirm their seats by 19 September.

The admission process is being conducted online this year to restrict the spread of COVID-19.

As per a report by The Times of India, candidates whose names have been mentioned in the first allotment are supposed to be present along with their parents at the respective schools in the time and date mentioned in the letter.

Candidates can collect the print out of the allotment letter from the schools.

Steps to check the HSCAP first allotment list 2020:

Step 1: Go to hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on the candidate login link

Step 3: Enter user name, password, and district to log in

Step 4: The allotment list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference