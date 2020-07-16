HSC Result 2020 Maharashtra Pass Percentage: 90.66% clear MSBSHSE exams; girls outperform boys with 93.88% to 88.04%

HSC Result 2020 Maharashtra Pass Percentage| This year, 90.66 percent of students cleared the Class 12 exams compared to 85.88 in 2019, an overall increase of 4.78 percent.

HSC Result 2020 Maharashtra Pass Percentage| The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results of the HSC or Class 12 exams today (Thursday, 16 July) on its official website mahresults.nic.in.

A total of 14,20,575 students appeared for the Maharashtra board Class 12 exams this year of which 12,81,712 students cleared the exams.

Girls outperformed boys yet again, netting a pass percent of 93.88 compared to 88.04 percent.

The science stream saw 96.93 percent of students clear the Class 12 exam compared to 92.60 percent in 2019 (an increase of 4.33 percent).

The arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 82.63 percent this year compared to 76.45 percent in 2019 (an increase of 6.18 percent).

The commerce stream witnessed a pass percentage of 91.27 percent in 2020 as compared to 88.28 percent in 2019 (an increase of 2.99 percent).

Among districts, Konkan emerged as best-performing with 95.89 percent of students clearing the exams while,Pune came in a close second with 92.50 percent of its students passing. Aurangabad registered the lowest pass percentage (88.18) among all districts.

In 2019, 85.88 percent students passed the Class 12 examinations. While 90.25 percent of girls had passed, 82.40 percent of boys had cleared the exams. The pass percentage of science students was 95.85 percent, of commerce students was 89.50 percent and of arts students was 78.93 percent.

This year, the Maharashtra HSC results were declared later than the usual schedule, as the evaluation process in the state started late due to the coronavirus pandemic. The checking of answer sheets began on 18 May.

Usually, the Maharashtra board declares the HSC result in the month of May. Last year, the result was declared on 28 May.

The Maharashtra Board HSC examination was held from 18 February to 18 March, 2020.

Follow the steps below to check the Maharashtra HSC results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website — mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement on the HSC results.

Step 3: Click on "HSC Examination Result 2020".

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name.

Step 5: Click on "view result".

Step 6: You will be able to see your scores now.

Step 7: Save your results and take a print out for future reference.

The MSBSHE conducts the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exams every year. The board has nine divisions which are located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.