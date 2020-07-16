HSC Result 2020 Maharashtra DECLARED: MSBSHSE releases Class 12 results today; check mahresults.nic.in

HSC Result 2020 Maharashtra DECLARED| Students will have to enter their Maharashtra Board examination roll number and mother's first name to check their scorecards. The results will be live at 1 pm.

The Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 results have been declared today (Thursday, 16 July).

Candidates can check their results via the official website: mahresults.nic.in.

Students will have to enter their Maharashtra Board examination roll number and mother's first name to check their scorecards. The result will have student's name, subject-wise marks and total score secured by him/her. Follow LIVE updates on HSC Result 2020 Maharashtra here Students can also check their results by SMS by sending 'MHHSC seat number' to 57766. Candidates need to secure at least 35 percent marks in each subject to clear the Maharashtra SSC and HSC examinations. Usually, the Maharashtra board declares the HSC result in the month of May. Last year, the result was declared on 28 May. However, this year, the evaluation of answer sheets was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 15,05,027 students from across Maharashtra appeared for the Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) examination, reported Hindustan Times. These included 8,43,552 boys, 6,61,325 girls, 6,657 physically challenged students and 150 transgender students. The exam was conducted through 3,036 centres. Steps to check the Maharashtra HSC results 2020: Step 1: Visit the official websites — mahresult.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the latest announcement of the HSC results. Step 3: Click on "HSC Examination Result 2020". Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number, etc. Step 5: Click on "view result". Step 6: Save your results and take a print out for future reference. About MSBSHE The MSBSHE conducts the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exams every year. The board has nine divisions which are located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.