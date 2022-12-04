HRTC Bus from Delhi to Leh will resume after May 2023: World's highest altitude route; awaiting BRO clearance

New Delhi: The Himachal Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus service at the world’s highest altitude route between Delhi to Leh is expected to resume by May next year with the approval of the Border Road Organization (BRO), reports say.

The bus service on the Delhi to Leh route was stopped on 15 September. Since the start of the bus service in 2019, the route faces frequent closures due to the extreme weather and bad roads.

Drivers and conductors also face problems on this route due to which the bus service can only resume after getting the clearance from Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The Delhi-Leh route is the longest route in Himachal. It is also the highest altitude route in the world. HRTC bus covers a distance of 1026 kms, which takes around 32 hours to complete.

Earlier, when the Atal Tunnel was not ready, this bus service used to take more than 36 hours, however the journey was reduced to 4 hours and about 46 kilometers since the tunnel came into being.

This bus going on Delhi-Manali-Leh route passes through Atal Tunnel Rohtang, Baralacha Pass (16020 ft), Naki Pass (15552 ft), Lachung Pass (16620), Tanglang Pass (17480). This bus takes the passengers on a thrilling journey.

The name of Keylong Depot was also recorded in the Limca Book of Records for covering more than a thousand kilometers and through the high-altitude passes.

Mangal Chand Manepa, Regional Transport Officer at HRTC told media that the bus service between Delhi-Leh route is currently closed.

This bus will be started next year only after getting clearance from BRO. “We hope that in May 2023, this bus will again start on the world’s highest altitude route,” he said.

