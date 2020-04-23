HRD Ministry launches VidyaDaan 2.0, asks people to contribute to e-learning content

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has launched VidyaDaan 2.0 program urging people to contribute to e-learning content.

Coronavirus lockdown has taken a toll on education as schools have been closed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

VidyaDaan is a common national programme to develop and contribute e-learning content to help children to continue their learning anytime and anywhere.

People can contribute content in the form of animations, explanatory videos, teaching videos, assessments, question banks and lesson plans in the prescribed format.

The content will be scrutinised by a panel of academic experts and uploaded on DIKSHA app. VidyaDaan has a content contribution tool that provides a structured interface which allows people to register and provide different types of content for any grade, any subject as demanded by the states or Union Territorries.

More than one crore teachers and students in over 30 states and Union Territories are using Digital Infrastructure Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA) App for curriculum-based education and training. Its population scale infrastructure was unveiled on the occasion of Teacher’s Day in 2017.

The HRD ministry earlier this month came up with a training module for healthcare workers for management of COVID-19 on DIKSHA platform. The module was named Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT).

The courses on this module are helping impart training to doctors, nurses, paramedics, technicians, state government officers, among others.

DIKSHA will also let agencies like the Health Department and National Cadet Corps (NCC) upload their content on the app.

