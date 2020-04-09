Coronavirus Outbreak: Centre launches iGOT module for training of doctors, nurses, government officers

The Government of India has launched a training module for healthcare workers for management of COVID-19.

The module, named Integrated Govt. Online Training (iGOT), has been introduced on the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s DIKSHA platform.

The programme will take care of the training needs of the frontline workers to manage the coronavirus pandemic efficiently.

According to a release by HRD Ministry, courses on iGOT have been launched for doctors, nurses, paramedics, technicians, state government officers and others.

Digital Infrastructure Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA) platform by HRD Ministry is an online initiative for education and training.

The platform's population scale infrastructure was launched on Teacher’s Day in 2017.

DIKSHA is already being used by more than one crore teachers and students in over 30 states and Union Territories for curriculum-based education and training.

“The uniqueness of the DIKSHA platform is its federated architecture which makes it possible for iGOT portal to leverage it and help train lakhs of 'Corona warriors' including government officials, frontline health workers and volunteers to prepare them to fight against the pandemic," the release said.

The portal will also help provide agencies like the Health Department and NCC with the ability to upload their content. Users will be able to take training online with the help of DIKSHA mobile app.

Several states along with NCERT and CBSE will be using the platform for online teacher training, conducting quizzes and other learning activities to promote creative and critical thinking.

India has so far reported over 160 deaths due to COVID-19. The virus has infected more than 5,700 people in the country.

