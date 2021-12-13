HPSC Lecturer recruitment 2021: Applications open for 437 posts; check details here

Applicants must be below 21 years of age and not more than 42 years old to apply for the post

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has begun the online application process for the post of Lecturer (Group – B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department from today, 13 December.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the Haryana Public Service Commission's official website - http://hpsc.gov.in/.

Methodical procedure to apply for the vacancy is as follows

- Visit the official website - http://hpsc.gov.in/

- Go to the section that says ‘Announcement’

- Click on link that reads, ‘Apply online to the post of Lecturer (Group-B)’

- Complete the registration form and upload all documents required

- Pay the application fee and submit the duly filled HPSC form

- Download the form and keep a copy to use in the future

According to the official notice released on the website, the last date for applying for the post of Lecturer (Group-B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department is 6 January next year.

Applicants must be below 21 years of age and not more than 42 years old to apply for the post. For the reserved categories, a relaxation has been given for the upper age limit. Candidates who apply also need to possess a Bachelors and Master’s degree in their relevant subjects.

To apply for the vacant posts, male candidates of the General category have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 while all female candidates, along with those who belong to the SC/BC-A/BC-B/ESM/EWS categories, have to pay Rs 250 as application fee.

This recruitment drive under Advertisement number 11 of 2021 is being carried out for a total of 437 posts of Lecturer (Group – B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department which includes one post for Lecturer in Agriculture Engineering, 16 vacancies for Lecturer in Architecture, 16 vacancies for Lecturer in Automobile Engineering, seven openings for Lecturer in Chemical Engineering and 77 vacancies for Lecturer in Civil Engineering, among others.

