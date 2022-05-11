HPSC Haryana Judiciary Mains 2021: Check new exam date and steps to download admit card
The HCS Judiciary Main exam is scheduled to be held from 20 to 22 May at Panchkula. The examination was earlier supposed to be conducted from 6 to 8 May 2022
The revised exam date for the Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Main examination 2021 has been announced by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) today, 10 May. Candidates can check the exam notice on the Commission’s official website - hpsc.gov.in.
The HCS Judiciary Main exam is scheduled to be held from 20 to 22 May at Panchkula. The examination was earlier supposed to be conducted from 6 to 8 May 2022.
The admit card for the Main examination has already been released on the Commission's website. It is to be noted that no separate admit card will be sent to the candidates by the Commission via post or courier.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 256 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Judicial Division) in Haryana.
Check the notification here.
Here are the steps to download HPSC Judiciary Mains exam admit card:
Step 1: Go to the website of the commission at hpsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the link that reads 'Haryana Judiciary Admit Card 2022 Download Link'.
Step 3: Fill in your registration number, date of birth and other details and click on submit
Step 4: The Haryana Judiciary Admit Card will then appear on your screen.
Step 5: Save your admit card for future correspondence
Here is the direct link to download the hall ticket.
What is the exam pattern?
Haryana Judiciary Mains Exam will consist of 5 papers, out of which, 3 are law papers, and 2 are language papers. Candidates are required to score a minimum of 50% marks to qualify for the interview process. For more details regarding the examination, candidates are advised to check the official website at regular intervals.
The online application process for the Haryana Judiciary exam was conducted in August and September last year. The Prelims exam 2021 was held on 13 November last year and the result was announced on 4 March on the official website.
