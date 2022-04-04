HPSC assistant employment officer recruitment: Last date to apply is 4 April; find details here
The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will close the registrations for the post of assistant employment officer today, 4 April. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of HPSC at http://hpsc.gov.in.
A total of five vacancies have been notified for the post of assistant employment officer in the Employment Department department in the state.
Eligibility criteria
Age:
The candidate should be between 21-42 years as of 4 April, 2022. The upper age limit is, however, relaxed for reserved categories.
Qualification:
i) Master’s degree in Psychology or Education with specialisation.
(ii) Hindi up to Matric standard.
Selection process
A recruitment test
Application fee
General category candidates (male) are required to pay Rs 1,000. For all female and SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS category candidates, the application fees is Rs 250.
Steps to apply for HPSC recruitment 2022:
1. Go to the official website hpsc.gov.in
2. Then, click on the “Advertisements” section
3. Go and click on the apply link for Assistant Employment Officer post
4. Register and login yourself
5. Fill in your details, upload documents, pay application fee and submit
6. Download the form and keep a printout for future reference.
Documents required with the application form
1. Scanned photo duly signed by the candidate
2. Scanned Signatures of the candidate
3. Scanned copies of degrees and marksheets of educational qualifications
4. Scanned copy of SC/BC-A/BC-B/EWS/ESM/DESM/DFF certificate
5. Scanned copy of PwBD (PH) Certificate (for PwBD)
6. Scanned copy of Sports Graduation Certificate issue by Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Haryana (for ESP)
7.Scanned copy of Haryana Domicile Certificate
8.Scanned copy of NOC from Department (For Haryana Govt, Employees who have signed Bond).
9. Scanned copy of proof of having worked on adhoc/contract/work-charged/
Here is the official notification.
