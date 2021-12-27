HPPSC RFO recruitment 2021: Main admit cards released; check hppsc.hp.gov.in

The Main written examination for the post of Range Forest Officer Class II (Gazetted) on contract basis, in the department of forests, will be held from 3 to 6 January, 2022, in Shimla

The admit cards for the Main written exam of Range Forest Officer (RFO) have been released by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC). Registered candidates can download their HPPSC RFO hall tickets from the official website - www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc.

Methodical procedure to download hall ticket of Range Forest Officer (RFO) is as follows:

-Visit the official website - http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc/

-Key in your login credentials to view the hall ticket

-Check the admit card for discrepancy and download

-Printout a copy of the HPPSC hall ticket to use it in the future

Find direct link to download admit card here

As per the official notice, the Main Written Examination for the post of Range Forest Officer (RFO) Class II (Gazetted) on contract basis (in the Department of Forests, HP) will be held from 3 to 6 January, 2022, in Shimla. The exam will be conducted in two sessions, the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the evening shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The BSc Forestry exam will be held at Rajkiya Kana Mahavidayalya (RKMV), Long Wood, Shimla and the BSc Non Forestry exam will be conducted at Nigam Vihar in the HP Public Service Commission Hall at Shimla. Applicants must note that they will not be allowed to appear in the exam without e-admit cards.

According to the exam schedule, all provisionally admitted candidates are advised to download their e-admit cards from the website.

Candidates belonging to the general category need to submit an undertaking on the first day of the Main Written Exam, regarding number of chances already availed for the above mentioned posts.

A total of 467 candidates have been qualified for the Main exam, as per a report in Scroll.

The HPPSC is carrying out this recruitment drive to fill a total of 45 vacancies, for the post of Range Forest Officer, Class II (Gazetted), on contract basis, in the Department of Forests, HP.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.