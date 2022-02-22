HPPSC releases exam schedule for Assistant Officer posts, details at hppsc.hp.gov.in
E-Admit cards and instructions to candidates regarding the exam have been uploaded on the Commission's website
The examination schedule for the recruitment of Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Law) in HPPCL has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC).
As mentioned in the official notice released by HPPSC, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Law) in HPPCL under the Department of MPP & POWER, H.P. shall be conducted on 26 February, 2022. The duration of the test is from 1 pm to 3 pm. Reporting time for candidates for the Computer-Based Test is 12 noon.
E-Admit cards and instructions to candidates regarding the exam have been uploaded on the Commission's website - hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc
Registered applicants have also been informed through SMS/emails on their respective Cellular Numbers/email IDs provided by them in their respective Online Recruitment Application form.
All provisionally admitted candidates are advised to download their e-admit cards along with instructions to the candidates from the Commission’s official website.
It is mandatory for applicants to bring their e-admit cards to the examination centre on the day of the exam and no candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without their e-admit card.
Applicants are also advised to follow SOP/guidelines issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh and also issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India with regard to COVID-19 pandemic.
For more details, candidates can check the examination schedule for HPPSC Assistant Officer recruitment here.
To download their e-admit cards for Assistant Officer in HPPCL, applicants can follow the given procedure:
-Visit the official website - hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc
-On the homepage, go to the tab that reads, ‘Download Admit Card’
-Key in your login details and view your e-admit card
-Save and printout a copy to use it in the future
In case of any enquiry, candidates can contact the Commission’s office on any working day from 10am to 5pm on 0177-2624313/ 2629739 and 1800-180-8004.
