HPPSC AO recruitment 2021: Provisional answer key released; check hppsc.hp.gov.in

The provisional answer key of the assistant officer (executive trainee-finance) exam 2021 has been put out by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC). Aspirants can check and download the HPPSC AO 2021 answer key by visiting the official website of HPPSC - hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc.

The examination for the recruitment to the posts of assistant officer was held on Sunday, 28 November. Candidates must note that they can challenge the answer key till 4 December. Aspirants who cleared the exam will be called for the interview round.

Here’s how candidates can download the HPPSC AO 2021 answer key:

Visit the official HPPSC website hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc

On the homepage, click on the link for the HPPSC AO answer key

Check and download the HPPSC answer key

Candidates can also raise objections (If any) to the answer key in the prescribed proforma

Here’s the direct link to the answer key

The deadline to raise challenges against the HPPSC AO 2021 answer key is 5 pm on 4 December. After the deadline is over, no objection will be entertained by the Commission. Applicants must also note that the HPPSC shall not entertain any challenges that are submitted through through e-mail.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill two posts of assistant officer (executive trainee-finance) at E-2 level. The posts of the assistant officer will be filled on a contract basis in Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited.

The candidates who get selected for the posts of assistant officer will get the "pay scale of (Rs.16650-39100/-+Rs.5800/- GP)(PB-4) on consolidated fixed contractual amount of Rs.31,150/- per month," as per the recruitment notice.

The eligible candidate must be between 18 and 30 years of age, as of 1 January this year, barring age relaxations for certain categories.

As per the HPPSC official statement, the benefit of reservation for various posts will be admissible only to the candidates, who are bonafide residents of the state.

