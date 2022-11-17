The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE has issued the date sheet for classes 3, 5 and 8 annual exams 2023. According to the schedule, the HP Board annual exam for Classes 3, 5 and 8 will start on 28 November. Class 3 and 5 exams will conclude on 5 December while the exam for class 8 will conclude on 6 December. The HPBOSE will be holding the annual exam in the morning session from 9:45 AM to 1 PM. To check the entire datasheet, the candidates are required to visit the official web portal.

What are the steps to download the HPBOSE date sheet?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal.

Step 2: Under the ‘Examinations’ section, click on Date sheet.

Step 3: Click on class 3,5 and 8 date sheet link in accordance with the date sheet you need.

Step 4: The respective date sheet will appear in front of you.

Step 5: Check and save the board exam date sheet for future reference.

Here is the link to the class 3 date sheet.

Here is the link to the class 5 date sheet.

Here is the link to the class 8 date sheet.

The invigilator will be distributing the question/answer booklet to students at 9:45 am and students will be permitted to write the exam after 10 am. Students will not be allowed to carry any electronic gadgets including smart watches, calculators, pagers, cellular phones and other devices.

It is to be noted that the HP Board has instructed candidates to report to the examination centre half an hour before the start of the exam. The examination will be conducted in offline mode following the COVID-19 protocols.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the board’s website for the latest updates related to the examination.