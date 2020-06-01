HPBOSE Class 12 Exam 2020: Geography exam to be held on 8 June, students asked to wear masks and use sanitisers at centres

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced that the pending Class 12 Geography exam will be conducted on 8 June from 8.45 am to 12 pm.

Through a notification, the board has directed students and school staff to wear masks at the exam centre in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students will have to reach their exam centre half an hour before the commencement of exam. They will be allowed inside the exam hall only after washing hands with a sanitizer or soap. The seating arrangement will be made in compliance with social distancing norms.

Some Class 12 exams were deferred due to the coronavirus outbreak and COVID-19 lockdown. The HPBOSE last month decided to conduct only Geography exam for Class 12 students. It announced that exams for the remaining subjects like Computer Science, Physical Science and Yoga would not take place and marks would be given to students on the basis of their score in compulsory subjects.

These papers were cancelled since a large number of candidates would have appeared for them and it would have been difficult to follow social distancing norms. On the other hand, only 4,335 candidates would take Class 12 Geography exam.

The board asked schools to ascertain the location of students so that centre can be allotted keeping in view their convenience.

The evaluation of Class 10 and 12 answer sheets is underway. Class 10 results are expected by mid-June, while the Class 12 result may be declared by the end of June.