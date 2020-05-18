HPBOSE board exam 2020: Himachal Pradesh board to hold only Geography exam for Class 12, date yet to be announced

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has decided to conduct only Geography exam for Class 12 students. The Board has, however, not announced the exam date.

The papers for the remaining subjects like Computer Science, Physical Science and Yoga will not be held and marks will be given to students on the basis of their score in the compulsory subjects.

The exams were postponed due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The exams have been cancelled as large number of candidates would have appeared for those papers. People are advised to practice physical and social distancing at the time when coronavirus cases are on the rise

Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

The decision to conduct only Geography exam has been taken as only 4,335 candidates would take this exam, according to a report in India Today.

The Board has reportedly asked schools to ascertain the location of students so that centre can be allotted keeping in view their convenience.

The evaluation of Class 10, 12 answer sheets in Himachal Pradesh has already begun and the HPBOSE Class 10 results are expected by mid-June. The Class 12 results are expected to be declared by the end of June.

The board has released the solutions for various subjects. Students can check them out by logging into the official website https://www.hpbose.org/

Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education had decided to give grace marks for incorrect questions in the Class 12 subjects of Biology, Chemistry, Business Studies and Accountancy. Grace marks will also be allowed for Sanskrit and Urdu papers in Class 10.

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, COVID-19 has infected over 75 people in Himachal Pradesh and claimed the lives of three. India has reported over 96,000 coronavirus cases so far and more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths. Around 36,000 people have recovered from the infection.

Updated Date: May 18, 2020 19:33:00 IST

Tags : Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Exam, Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education, Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Exam, HPBOSE 10th Result 2020, HPBOSE Class 10 Exam, HPBOSE Class 10 Result, HPBOSE Class 12 Exam, HPBOSE Class 12 Geography Exam, HPBOSE Class 12 Result, NewsTracker