HPBOSE Class 10 supplementary result declared at hpbose.org, 49.75% students qualify

HPBOSE Class 10 supplementary exam | This year, 6,136 students appeared for the examinations out of which 3,042 have qualified

HPBOSE Class 10 supplementary results 2020 have been declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on its website - hpbose.org. Students who have appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 improvement and compartment exam can check their updated marks and qualifying status from the official portal.

According to the official notification, this year, 6,136 students appeared for the examinations out of which 3,042 have qualified. The pass percentage for HPBOSE Class 10 supplementary exam 2020 is 49.75 percent.

The compartment exam was conducted by the Board for students who could not qualify in one or two papers in the main board exam that was conducted earlier this year.

To check the marks and total score secured in the examination, students will have to enter their roll number on the website.

Steps to check and download HPBOSE Class 10 supplementary results 2020:

Step 1: Go to Himachal Pradesh Board of Education’s (HPBOSE) official website - hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on Results link.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page. Tap on the link that reads, "10th (Compartment/Additional/Improvement) Examination Result, September-2020."

Step 4: Enter your HPBOSE Matric Supplementary Exam 2020 roll number and press the Search button.

Step 5: The HPBOSE Class 10 supplementary examination result 2020 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Check your marks, tally the total before saving and taking a print.

Direct link to check HPBOSE Class 10 supplementary exam 2020 result: https://hpbose.org/Result/MatricResult.aspx?E=2

HPBOSE Class 10 exam result 2020 was declared on 9 June. This year, 68.11 percent students qualified the board examination as compared to 62.01 percent last year.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, HPBOSE Class 10 examination 2020 was conducted by the board between 22 February and 19 March.