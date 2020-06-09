HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Kangra girl Tanu Kumari tops exam with 98.71%, Kshitiz Sharma ranks second with 98.56%

HPBOSE 10th result 2020 | Kangra girl Tanu Kumari has topped the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 10 examination scoring 98.71 percent marks, while the second place went to Kshitiz Sharma from Hamirpur, who scored 98.56 percent marks. The result was announced on Tuesday.

Tanu is a student of Ishan Public School at Samloti in Kangra, while Khisitiz is a student of New Gurukul Public School from Gopal nagar in Hamirpur. who

Three students from Bilaspur — Vansh Gupta, Shagun Rana and Anisha Sharma were ranked third with 98.43 percent (689) marks in the exam.

The fourth rank went to Shrey Sharma (98.29 percent or 688 marks) of Minerva Senior Secondary School in in Ghumarwin, Bilaspur.

Six students scored the fifth highest mark (687 out of 700) in the examination — Laila from DAV PUblic Schoo at Rangri Manali in Kullu, Ansh Bhardwaj from New Era School of Science at Chhatri in Kangra, Vanshika of Amar Shanti Model Public School at Sinhoti in Kangra, Karun Kumar of Government Senior Secondary School at Holi in Chamba and Shagun Sharma of Minerva Senior Secondary School at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur

The Class 10 Board examination witnessed an improvement in result with 68.11 percent clearing the exam as compared to 62.01 percent witnessed in 2019.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, 23 girls and 10 boys have made it to the top 10 merit list.

Girls outshined boys once again in the Class 10 board examination with a total of 71.5 percent of girls clearing the exam while 64.9 percent of the boys who appeared passed the exams, the MoneyControl.com report said.

Click here for latest updates on HPBOSE 10th Examination Results

The passing percentage among both boys and girls was also an improvement over last year’s 64.33 percent and 57.48 percent, respectively, the news website added.

In 2019, the results were declared on 29 April. Atharv Thakur from Hamirpur district had secured 98.71 percent and had emerged the topper of the matric exams. The second rank was shared between three — Paras, Dhruv Sharma and Ridhi Sharma, who all scored 98.57 percent. Kompal Zinta came in third with 98.43 percent.

The pass percentage was 69.67 percent in 2018, 72.89 percent in 2017 and 78.93 percent in 2016.

Candidates can check their results on the official website hpbose.org. The exams concluded on 19 March.

Here are the steps to view the marksheets:

Step 1: Go to the official website www.hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: Go to Class 10 Results

Step 4: Enter hall ticket number and other details

Step 5: Download and save your results for future reference

Last year, the Class 10 results were declared on 29 April. However, the results, which are usually announced in May, were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a notification released last month, students will also be allotted grace marks in subjects like Sanskrit and Urdu.

HPBOSE was established in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamsala currently. The board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for schools in Himachal Pradesh. As many as 5 lakh candidates annually appear in the examinations conducted by the board.