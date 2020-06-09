HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: At least 1.5 lakh students await scores of matric exam; results to be declared at 2 pm on hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 LATEST Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to declare the Class 10 board exam 2020 results today (9 June) on its official website hpbose.org at 2 pm . However, the board has not issued an official notice.
Last year, the board students could check their results via SMS by messaging "HP10 roll number" to 56263. Students can check the official website for details on this method.
In case students cannot access their scores via SMS, they can also log on to the official website hpbose.org. Students can also click on this link to view their results.
Here are the steps to view the marksheets:
Step 1: Go to the official website www.hpbose.org
Step 2: Click on the results link
Step 3: Go to Class 10 Results
Step 4: Enter hall ticket number and other details
Step 5: Download and save your results for future reference
Students must note that the above link is not active yet and they will be able to view their scores only after the results are declared.
To obtain live results, students can also enter their log-in details in the widget below:
Board PRO Anju Pathak had told the Indian Express last week that the evaluation process was completed on 30 May and the board will take some time for uploading the results on the website. She had however not confirmed the result date.
Earlier media reports had said that the results would be declared on 5 June. However, board officials said that the process will take a few more days and the results would likely be announced in the next week.
The Board had last month issued a notification according to which grace marks would be granted in subjects like Sanskrit and Urdu, said a Business Insider report.
While last year the Class 10 board results were out on 29 April, students usually get their results every May. However, candidates had to wait this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board exams of Class 10 students were conducted from 5 to 19 March across various centres around Himachal Pradesh. According to the Indian Express, around 1.5 lakh students had appeared for the exams this year.
The HPBOSE Class 12 exams were held from 4 March and were supposed to continue till 27 March, 2020. As the Geography examination was pending, the board recently announced that it would be conducting the same on 8 June across over 300 centres in the state.
Updated Date: Jun 09, 2020 13:52:10 IST
Highlights
67,319 students passed in matric exam in 2019:
Last year, a total of 67,319 students had cleared the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 examination successfully, marking a pass percentage of 60.79 percent.
Criteria to pass matric exam:
To pass the HPBOSE Class 10 exam, candidates will have to score a a minimum pf 33 percent marks in each subject and an overall score of 33 percent.
Pass percentage of HPBOSE Class 10 exam in previous years:
2016: 78.93 percent
2017: 72.89 percent
2018: 69.67 percent
2019: 62.01 percent
Toppers list of HPBOSE Class 10 exam in 2019:
In 2019, Atharv Thakur from Hamirpur district had secured 98.71 percent and had emerged the topper of the matric exams. The second rank was shared between three — Paras, Dhruv Sharma and Ridhi Sharma, who all scored 98.57 percent. Kompal Zinta came in third with 98.43 percent.
The results were declared on 29 April last year.
Pass percentage in HPBOSE Class 10 exam was 62.01% in 2019
Registering an all-time low for the state, only 62.01 percent of the students had cleared the Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 exam. The figure was 69.67 percent in 2018, 72.89 percent in 2017 and 78.93 percent in 2016.
Steps to check results on indiaresults.com:
Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com
Step 2: Under the heading "Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education" find link "Class 10 exam results likely to be declared on 8 June"
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details and click on "Go"
HPBOSE to award grace marks for Sanskrit and Urdu exams
As per the notification published by HPBOSE earlier, the board will award grace marks to students in two subjects - Sanskrit and Urdu. The evaluation work for HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 has been held in line with this notification.
Himachal Pradesh board yet to issue official notice on result announcement
Although some reports are claiming that the HPBOSE Class 10 exam results will be announced today (9 June) around 2-2.30 pm, it must be noted that there has been no official confirmation on the date or time from the board authorities yet.
Steps to check results on examsresult.net:
Step 1: Go to the examresults.net website
Step 2: Click on Himachal Pradesh in the list of the states or access the link directly here
Step 3: Look for the link that says "Class 10 Results Click Here"
Step 4: Click on the link and fill in the required details to get your Himachal Pradesh Board SSC Examination 2020 result
At least 1.5 lakh students awaiting results
Around 1.5 lakh students from Himachal Pradesh appeared for the HPBOSE exams held between 22 February and 19 March. The results to the exams were expected to be announced earlier, but the coronavirus-lockdown made it difficult for evaluations to be carried out.
Alternative ways to check HPBOSE 10th result 2020
As around 1.5 lakh students will check their Class 10 results today, the official website is likely to experience high traffic. In case the website is unresponsive or slow, students can check their scores on alternative websites like - examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Result announcement delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic
The results were earlier expected to be released on 5 June. But the board authorities denied the media reports and said that the process will take a few more days. An official told Amar Ujala that the results are likely to be announced between 8 and 14 June.
To obtain live results of Class 10 exams, students can also enter log-in details in the widget below:
Link of official website not active yet
Students must note that the link of the official website of HPBOSE - www.hpbose.org is not active yet and they will be able to view their scores only after the results are declared.
Steps to check results of HPBOSE Class 10 exams on official website:
Step 1: Go to the official website www.hpbose.org
Step 2: Click on the results link
Step 3: Go to Class 10 Results
Step 4: Enter hall ticket number and other details
Step 5: Download and save your results for future reference
How to check HPBOSE 10th result 2020 via SMS
Last year, the board students could check their results via SMS by messaging "HP10 roll number" to 56263. Students can check the official website for details on this method.
Class 10 results likely to announced at 2.30 pm
Students who have appeared for the matric exam can check and access their HPBOSE Class 10 Results online by visiting the official website - hpbose.org at 2.30 pm, jagran josh reported.
Himachal Pradesh Board to declare Class 10 results today
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to declare the Class 10 board exam 2020 results today (9 June) on its official website hpbose.org, according to reports.
However, the board has not issued an official notice.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
13:52 (IST)
67,319 students passed in matric exam in 2019:
Last year, a total of 67,319 students had cleared the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 examination successfully, marking a pass percentage of 60.79 percent.
13:50 (IST)
Criteria to pass matric exam:
To pass the HPBOSE Class 10 exam, candidates will have to score a a minimum pf 33 percent marks in each subject and an overall score of 33 percent.
13:46 (IST)
Pass percentage of HPBOSE Class 10 exam in previous years:
2016: 78.93 percent
2017: 72.89 percent
2018: 69.67 percent
2019: 62.01 percent
13:43 (IST)
Toppers list of HPBOSE Class 10 exam in 2019:
In 2019, Atharv Thakur from Hamirpur district had secured 98.71 percent and had emerged the topper of the matric exams. The second rank was shared between three — Paras, Dhruv Sharma and Ridhi Sharma, who all scored 98.57 percent. Kompal Zinta came in third with 98.43 percent.
The results were declared on 29 April last year.
13:41 (IST)
Pass percentage in HPBOSE Class 10 exam was 62.01% in 2019
Registering an all-time low for the state, only 62.01 percent of the students had cleared the Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 exam. The figure was 69.67 percent in 2018, 72.89 percent in 2017 and 78.93 percent in 2016.
13:21 (IST)
Steps to check results on indiaresults.com:
Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com
Step 2: Under the heading "Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education" find link "Class 10 exam results likely to be declared on 8 June"
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details and click on "Go"
13:20 (IST)
HPBOSE to award grace marks for Sanskrit and Urdu exams
As per the notification published by HPBOSE earlier, the board will award grace marks to students in two subjects - Sanskrit and Urdu. The evaluation work for HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 has been held in line with this notification.
13:18 (IST)
Himachal Pradesh board yet to issue official notice on result announcement
Although some reports are claiming that the HPBOSE Class 10 exam results will be announced today (9 June) around 2-2.30 pm, it must be noted that there has been no official confirmation on the date or time from the board authorities yet.
13:14 (IST)
Steps to check results on examsresult.net:
Step 1: Go to the examresults.net website
Step 2: Click on Himachal Pradesh in the list of the states or access the link directly here
Step 3: Look for the link that says "Class 10 Results Click Here"
Step 4: Click on the link and fill in the required details to get your Himachal Pradesh Board SSC Examination 2020 result
13:13 (IST)
At least 1.5 lakh students awaiting results
Around 1.5 lakh students from Himachal Pradesh appeared for the HPBOSE exams held between 22 February and 19 March. The results to the exams were expected to be announced earlier, but the coronavirus-lockdown made it difficult for evaluations to be carried out.