HPBOSE 10th result 2020 declared: 68.11% students clear Himachal Pradesh Class 10 exam; pass percentage improves by 6.1%

HPBOSE 10th result 2020 declared| Nearly 68.11 percent of the students who had appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 board exams have cleared the exams, the board said on Tuesday.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) announced the Class 10 matriculation result at a press conference in Dharmashala on Tuesday.

The Himachal Pradesh board has seen an improvement to 6.1 percent in results as compared to 2019.

Girls outshined boys once again in the Class 10 board examination with a total of 71.5 percent of girls clearing the exam while 64.9 percent of the boys who appeared passed the exams, according to moneycontrol.com.

The passing percentage among both boys and girls was also an improvement over last year’s 64.33 percent and 57.48 percent, respectively, the news website added.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their score on the official website hpbose.org once the result is made available online.

Click here for latest updates on HPBOSE 10th Examination Results

Last year, only 62.01 percent of the students had passed the exam, registering an all-time low for the state. The figure was 69.67 percent in 2018, 72.89 percent in 2017 and 78.93 percent in 2016.

According to the Indian Express, around 1.5 lakh students had appeared for the exams which were held between 5 and 19 March.

The results were declared online on the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) official website hpbose.org. Candidates can also check their scores at examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Here are the steps to view the marksheets:

Step 1: Go to the official website www.hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: Go to Class 10 Results

Step 4: Enter hall ticket number and other details

Step 5: Download and save your results for future reference

Last year, the Class 10 results were declared on 29 April. However, the results, which are usually announced in May, were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a notification released last month, students will also be allotted grace marks in subjects like Sanskrit and Urdu.