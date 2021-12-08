HPAS Main exam 2020: Hall tickets released by HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in; check direct link here

A total of 348 candidates have been shortlisted for the HPAS Main exam. The HPAS Main exam 2020 call letters will contain details such as the roll number, exam centre, and so on

The hall tickets for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) Main exam 2020 have been released by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC). Candidates can visit the official website of HPPSC -http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in and download their admit cards.

The Commission will conduct the upcoming examination from 15 to 21 December.

Simple steps to check and download HPAS Main 2020 admit card:

Visit the official website of HPPSC - http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in

Click on link for HPAS admit card that is available on the homepage

Enter your login details to enter the HPPSC portal

The HPAS Main 2020 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download the HPAS Main 2020 admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HPAS Main exam 2020 admit card: http://hppsconline.hp.gov.in/HPPSC/ApplicantRegistration/Home/Login

A total of 348 candidates have been shortlisted for the HPAS Main exam. The HPAS Main exam 2020 call letters will contain details such as the roll number, exam centre, and so on.

Here is the direct link to the HPPSC's official notice.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to download the original admit card to appear in HPAS Main 2020 examination. Without the hall ticket and valid identity proof, applicants will not be permitted to appear for the examination.

HPAS Main Exam 2020 Schedule:

The English paper of the HPAS Main exam 2020 will be held on 15 December from 10 am to 1pm, while the Hindi paper will be held the same day from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The essay paper will be conducted on 16 December from 10 am to 1 pm, as per the official notice. General Studies-I paper will be held on 17 December from 10 am to 1 pm. General Studies-II paper of the HPAS Main exam 2020 will take place on 18 December from 10 am to 1 pm.

The HPPSC has scheduled the General Studies-III paper on 19 December from 10 am to 1 pm. The examination date of Optional Paper-I is from 9 am to 12 noon on 19 December. while Optional Paper-II will be held on 21 December from 2 pm to 5 pm.

For any query, candidates can contact the Commission through helpline numbers - No.0177-2624313/ 1800- 180-8004 (Toll-free).

