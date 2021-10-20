The HP TET is held twice a year June and November. The test for the November session is scheduled to be conducted on 13, 14, 21, and 28

The correction window for Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) November exam 2021 has been opened by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Registered candidates, who want to edit their application forms, can do so by visiting the official website https://www.hpbose.org/.

On 18 October, the board had closed the registration process for the HP TET 2021 examination. The correction window will close tomorrow, 21 October.

Here how to make corrections in the application form of HP TET 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://www.hpbose.org/

Step 2: Candidates need to login into their account, after visiting the homepage

Step 3: Soon after logging in, the HP TET 2021 application form will appear on the screen

Step 4: Those who want to make any necessary or required changes/corrections can proceed with it

Step 5: After following all procedures, finally click on the ‘submit’ tab and save a copy

Here’s the direct link: https://www.hpbose.org/onlineservices/cet/TET/Login.aspx?RegistrationFlag=RmFsc2U=

Applicants can make changes in all particulars except in the category and sub-category sections. Under any circumstances, after the specified date is over, the board will not allow any corrections in particular to registered candidates.

Every year, HP TET is held twice a year and this time, the test for the November session is scheduled to be conducted on 13, 14, 21, and 28.