HP TET 2021: Deadline to apply with late fee today; check details, direct link here

The HP TET 2021 exam will take place on 13, 14, 21, and 28 November at different centres in Himachal Pradesh

The process to register for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test ( HP TET) November 2021 with a late fee will be closed by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) today, 18 October.

Interested candidates can apply for HP TET 2021 by visiting the official website at https://www.hpbose.org/.

Applicants should note that after the final submission of the online application form, the correction window will be open for three days, from 19 to 21 October (till 11:59 pm). After the specified dates, no correction requests will be accepted from students either offline or online. Furthermore, with the exception of Sub-Category and Category, all details can be changed.

Moreover, the admit cards will be uploaded on the website four days prior to the commencement of the exams. As per the schedule, the HP TET 2021 exam will take place on 13, 14, 21, and 28 November at different centres in the state.

Steps to apply for HP TET NOV 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://www.hpbose.org/

Step 2: Search and click on the TET Nov 2021 link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Firstly, candidates need to register themselves by filling in all the required details

Step 4: Then, fill the application form using system generated application number

Step 5: Following that, upload photographs and signatures in the mentioned sections

Step 6: Finally, pay the application fee and submit the filled TET form

Step 7: Keep a printout of the HP TET 2021 form for future use or reference

Click here for direct link to apply for HP TET NOV 2021:

Application fee: Those applying from the General and its Sub-Categories (except PHH) have to pay Rs 800 as an application fee. For OBC/ST/SC/PHH categories, the amount is Rs 500. While candidates need to submit Rs 300 as a late fee.

For the unversed, HP TET 2021 exam will be conducted in different categories which are TGT (Arts), TGT (NM), TGT (Medical), Shastri, Language Teacher, JBT, Punjabi, and Urdu. To pass the test, candidates need to score the minimum mark of 60 percent.

This exam is held for budding teachers to teach at schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh government.