HPTET 2021: Application process begins at hpbose.org; last date to register is 13 October

The application process for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 has begun by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharmshala. Aspirants can apply for the HP TET November 2021 examination by visiting the official website at https://www.hpbose.org/.

Those who are eligible and interested should note that the last date to register for the exam without a late fee is 13 October. Moreover, candidates can apply till 18 October with a late fee of Rs 300.

As per the schedule, the HPTET 2021 will be conducted on 13, 14, 21 and 28 November. The duration of the exam will be two and a half hours and it will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift will commence from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Four days prior to the commencement of the exam, the admit cards will be uploaded on the website for the appearing candidates.

For more details, aspirants can find the official notification here.

Steps to apply for HP TET November 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://www.hpbose.org/

Step 2: Search and click on the TET Nov 2021 link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: To register themselves, candidates need to fill in all the required details asked by the board

Step 4: Then, take a printout of the system generated application number and fill the application form

Step 5: After filling the form, upload photograph, signature and pay the application fee

Step 6: Kindly, keep a hard copy of the same for future use or reference

Application fee: Applicants from General and its sub-categories (except PHH) need to pay an application fee of Rs 800. While, for OBC/ST/SC/PHH categories, the amount is Rs 500. Meanwhile, the selection will be made on the basis of a written examination.

Also, for the tentative exam schedule, candidates can check the official website - www.hpbose.org.