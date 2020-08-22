HP TET 2020: Himachal Pradesh board releases hall tickets for teacher eligibility test on hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will conduct the HP TET 2020 exam from 25 to 28 August

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit cards for the Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2020.

The TET is going to be held from 25 to 28 August, 2020. Candidates, who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official website hpbose.org.

All candidates need to carry the legitimate admit card in order to gain entry into the examination hall.

Applicants can download their admit card through candidate login by typing in their application number and date of birth.

The examination for different subjects will be held on different dates. Apart from the hall ticket, candidates must also bring a valid and original photo ID proof such as a passport or Aadhar Card, reported Times of India.

Steps to download the HP TET admit card 2020:

Step 1: Candidates need to first visit the official site of HP BOSE at https://www.hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/Instructions.aspx

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Download Admit Cards (TGT (Arts/Non-Medical/Medical)/Shastri/L.T/JBT/Punjabi/Urdu Subjects) TET-JUNE 2020'

Step 3: Enter your DoB in DD-MM-YYYY format

Step 4: Submit application number received during the application process

Step 5: A new web page will open with the admit card

Step 6: Applicants need to download and take a print out of the hall ticket

According to Careers 360, the admit card carries several important details of the candidate such as their name, roll number, date of birth, category, date and venue of examination, exam time along with the reporting time and the time when the entry closes.

The admit card will also contain instructions about the protocols and rules that candidates must follow, along with the signature and photograph of the examinee.

Earlier the HP TET was scheduled to take place from 26 July to 9 August.