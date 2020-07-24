HP TET 2020: Admit card released at hpbose.org, exams to begin from 26 July

Students who come across any error or mistake in the admit card are advised to contact the HP board by writing an email to hpbose2011@gmail.com

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit cards for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) June 2020 on its hpbose.org. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards or hall ticket by visiting the official website.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, HPTET will be conducted to recruit TGT (Arts), TGT (non-medical), TGT (Medical), TGT Arts TET, Language Teacher TET, TGT (Medical) TET Punjabi TET, and Urdu TET.

A total of 52,859 people have applied for the examination this year. Out of these applications, 48,713 were accepted, while the remaining 4,146 got rejected as the candidates did not submit the registration fee along with the form, the report said.

A report by India TV has mentioned that candidates appearing for the examination will have to carry a printout of their HP TET admit cards along with them to the centre for identification and verification purpose. The admit card will have the candidate’s name, photograph, signature, roll number, examination centre’s name and address along with other details.

Steps to download admit card/hall ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website at hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that mentions - Click here to Download Admit Cards (SHASTRI, JBT) TET-JUNE 2020

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your application number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format and press submit button

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout.

Here's a direct link to download the HP TET 2020 admit card - https://www.hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/DownloadAdmitCard.aspx

Jagran Josh reports that HPTET 2020 is scheduled to commence from 26 July and would continue till 9 August. Students who come across any error or mistake in the admit card are advised to contact the HP board by writing an email to hpbose2011@gmail.com. Along with the admit card candidates will have to carry a photo ID and its photocopy, face mask, hand sanitiser, black and blue ball pen along with them.