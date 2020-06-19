HP Board Class12th Result 2020: Application for re-evaluation of marks open at hpbose.org; apply before 3 July

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has informed that students of Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 who are not happy with their score and wish to apply for re-evaluation/recounting can do so by 3 July.

In a notification, HPBOSE said that students who want re-evaluation of their answer sheets should apply online on the official website - www.hpbose.org. They will have to pay Rs. 500 for re-evaluation and Rs. 400 for recounting per subject.

Students seeking for re-evaluation should have at least 20 percent marks in the subject, the notification added.

The request for re-evaluation can only be made online, the board said.

HP board 12th result 2020 was declared on Thursday, 18 June. Of the 86,633 students who had appeared for the Class 12 Himachal Pradesh Board 2020, as many as 65,654 passed the exam, taking the overall pass percentage to 76.07 percent.

A total of 43,410 boys who appeared for the Class 12 board exams, 31,439 cleared the board exam this year. On the other hand, as many as 42,898 girls sat for the exams, 34,215 passed.

A report by NDTV mentions that the HPBOSE Class 12 pass percentage this year saw an improvement from the last year. The passing percentage in 2019 was 62.01 percent.

According to a report by Jagran Josh HPBOSE Class 12 exams 2020 were scheduled between 4 to 24 March, however, the board postpone and cancelled exams of some of the subjects due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HPBOSE conducted the Class 12 Geography exam on 8 June.