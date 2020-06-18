HP board 12th result 2020 pass percentage: 76.07% students clear Class 12 exams; check score on hpbose.org

HP board 12th result 2020 pass percentage | Of the 86,633 students who had registered for the Class 12 exams of the Himachal Pradesh Board this year, as many as 65,654 students passed the exam, taking the overall pass percentage to 76.07 percent.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has announced the result for Class 12 board exams today (Thursday, 18 June).

Last year, the pass percentage hit an all-time low of 62.01 percent. The figure was 69.67 percent in 2018, 72.89 percent in 2017 and 78.93 percent in 2016.

In 2019, 30,574 of the 45,784 girls who appeared for the exam cleared it, while 28,375 of the 49,136 boys passed the exam.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 12 exam results on the official website hpbose.org.

How to check your HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website hpbose.org

Step 2: Under Examinations section, click on Result

Step 3: Click on the relevant tab for Class 12 results

Step 4: Results will appear screen

Step 5: Save your results and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also check their HPBOSE Class 12 results on Firstpost by using the widget below:

Candidates can also check their scores at www.examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in. Students can further check their results via SMS by typing: HP12 <Roll Number> and sending it to 5676750.

The HPBOSE Class 12 exams were held from 4 March and were supposed to continue till 27 March. But the coronavirus and the lockdown caused a long delay. The postponed geography exam was conducted on 8 June.