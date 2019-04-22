HP Board 12th result 2019 declared LIVE updates: Official HPBOSE link now live for Class 12 students to check scores; pass percentage at all-time low of 62.01%

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 declared LATEST updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared for the results for the Class 12 exams. As many as 55,949 of the 95,492 students passed, bringing the pass percentage to a low 62.01. Now, over 18,000 candidates have to reappear for compartment or supplementary exams.

HPBOSE activated the link for students to check their Class 12 results at 1 pm. Students can check on hpbose.org and hpresults.nic.in.

As many as 18,102 candidates will have to reappear for compartment exams, the dates for which will be announced soon.

Priety Birsanta from the commerce stream has topped the exams with 98.8 percent. The pass percentage hit an all-time low of 62.01 percent. Girls have outperformed boys yet again.

Candidates can check their result on its official website at hpbose.org. They can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Students were advised to wait for their HPBOSE Class 12 results with their admit cards or hall tickets ready so they can check their scores quickly.

Earlier, reports said HPBOSE would release the Class 12 results on Saturday, but HPBOSE secretary Harish Gajju was quoted as saying by reports, "The board may announce the date of the 12th result declaration tomorrow (21 April), and not the results."

Around 1 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year, which was conducted between 6 March and 29 March.

The Board officials had set up around 1,846 centres in the state for conducting the HP Board Class 12 exam. In 2018, the HP Board results for Class 12 were announced on 24 April. It saw an overall pass percentage of 86 percent.

How to check HPBOSE 12th result 2019:

Step 1. Visit the official site of Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org.

Step 2. Select the available result link.

Step 3. Enter your name and roll number. Then, click on 'Search Result' option.

Step 4.The HPBOSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the result and keep a print for further use.

The HPBOSE came into existence in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamsala. The HP Board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for the Himachal Pradesh schools. As many as 5 lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the board.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.