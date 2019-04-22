HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 Declared: Himachal Pradesh board Class 12 overall pass percentage hits all-time low at 62%

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 Declared | The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) announced the Class 12 results 2019 on Monday, 22 April. The scores were released around 11 am.

The pass percentage has hit an all-time low of 62.01 percent. The figure was 69.67 percent in 2018, 72.89 percent in 2017 and 78.93 percent in 2016.

The pass percentage is on decline since 2016. While most expect a reverse trend this year, here is look at the last years' pass percentages

Sahil Katna and Vikrant Rewal topped the Class 12 2018 exam. A total of 46, 531 students cleared the exam in first division while 18, 337 candidates cleared in the second division followed by 3, 563 candidates who cleared the exam in the third division.

Candidates who appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 examination can check their results in the official website — hpbose.org. Students can also check examresults.net for their scores.

Around 1 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year, which was conducted between 6 March and 29 March. The Board officials had set up around 1,846 centres in the state for conducting the HP Board Class 12 exam.

The HPBOSE came into existence in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamshala. The HP Board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for the Himachal Pradesh schools. As many as 5 lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the board.

FOR LIVE UPDATES on HPBOSE CLASS 12th RESULTS CLICK HERE

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.