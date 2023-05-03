In a bid to provide flexible travel options and seamless connectivity across multiple destinations to passengers in India, the country’s two leading airlines Vistara and Air India have come together to sign a bilateral interline partnership. As a part of their agreement, the two airlines will collaborate to benefit passengers by giving them a wider choice of destinations with flexible options to choose from. Notably, this comes at a time when Vistara and Air India already have interline cooperation for irregular operations (IROPs). The announcement comes months after the Tata Group in November last year announced its plans to merge Vistara with Air India.

Meanwhile, the latest announcement will come with a number of benefits for passengers. Beginning from receiving boarding passes to having the option of travelling on both airlines on a single ticket, the partnership aims to offer greater convenience and enhanced connectivity across their joint network.

How will passengers benefit from Vistara-Air India’s bilateral interline partnership?

To increase connectivity: In a bid to enhance connectivity, passengers can book their tickets on either airline and further travel to a range of domestic and international destinations. As a part of this, Air India customers will be able to access Vistara’s domestic network, while Vistara customers can connect to Air India’s international network.

Travelling on a single ticket: The interline partnership will help passengers to receive their boarding passes at the first point of departure for all the travel sectors on a single ticket through the Inter Airline Through Check-in (IATCI) implementation. Passengers can also have their baggage checked-in through to their final destinations, thus saving the hassle of having to check-in again at connecting airports.

Better on-ground travel experience: With Air India and Vistara operating at the same terminals at most Indian airports, it will ease the on-ground travel experience for passengers having interline itineraries.

Uninterrupted transfer of passengers during emergencies: As a part of their partnership, Air India and Vistara will be implementing ‘Interline Considerations on Irregular Operations (IROPs)’ or the ‘disruption transfer’ functionality which will allow them to seamlessly transfer passengers to each other’s alternative flights in case of any sort of emergency or operational disruptions.

