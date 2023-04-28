N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, has stated that the overhaul of Air India is still in progress and the entire nation is cheering for the airline. During the BT MindRush 2023 event on Wednesday, Chandrasekaran shared that he receives around four to five messages about Air India, which is owned by the Tata Group, every day.

He believes that these messages indicate the support and positive feelings towards the airline. N Chandrasekaran said, “Everyone in this country is rooting for Air India.” He added that he receives several emails daily, with some expressing interest in working for the airline and others providing advice.

According to him, even those who have had negative experiences note that they can see improvements in areas such as on-time arrivals and customer service.

The chairman of Tata Sons also mentioned that he receives messages about Air India on WhatsApp, some of which contain criticisms of the airline’s interiors, malfunctioning seats, or dirty conditions.

N Chandra of @TataCompanies tells @TheSouravM, he gets four mails / Whatsapp messages daily on @AirIndiain : – Someone wants a job, some speak about OTP, some about broken chairs – Hope that we can start to show some semblance of new AI in a year : ✈️ pic.twitter.com/dizBooiNkD — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) April 27, 2023

During an interview with Business Today, N Chandrasekaran confirmed that he takes action in response to the messages he receives about Air India. However, if the issue cannot be resolved immediately, he advises the complainant to be patient and give the airline time to make improvements.

In reference to Air India’s improvement efforts, Chandrasekaran stated that significant changes are taking place in several areas. For example, the airline is completely overhauling its human resources, upgrading its technology, and improving its engineering and ground handling operations. Additionally, the entire fleet will be replaced as Air India has placed one of the largest aircraft orders to date. The Tata Sons chief further described this decision as a bold move for the airline.

In the meantime, as part of its fleet and network expansion plans, Air India will recruit over 1,000 pilots, including trainers and captains. The airline currently has a pilot workforce of over 1,800. Air India has ordered 470 aircraft, including wide-body planes, from Boeing and Airbus to support its growth strategy.

On the other front, Air India pilots have expressed concerns regarding the airline’s recent announcement about restructuring their salary framework and service terms.

