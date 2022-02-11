How Rana Ayyub is only a symptom, the real rot lies deeper

The government is decidedly sending out the message that it is in no mood to give a free pass to anyone donning the cap of an NGO or wearing the badge of an activist

Ask any tax consultant and she will tell you: 'Crowdfunding' is one of the oldest tricks in the book for channelling funds. There are many other innovative variants of this, such as holding art exhibitions, charity events and lotteries. But human ingenuity does not stand still. In this digital age aggregator platforms can provide translucent screens between donors and recipients. Professionals in the game know how to keep the tracks clean.

However, in some of the high-profile cases that have come to light in recent times, if media reports are to be believed, there were serious problems in backend financial housekeeping. If details available in the public domain, presumably disclosed by the investigation authorities, are taken prima-facie, it would indicate either callousness or complacency. These pertain to both accounting aspects as well compliance with laws.

Take for instance, the latest revelations about financial transactions of well-known journalist and activist Rana Ayyub. As per the news outlet, Op India, the Enforcement Directorate has attached funds worth Rs 17.7 million lying unutilised which includes a fixed deposit of Rs 5 million in her father’s name. Apart from allegations about use of funds for purposes other than what it was raised, the ED has also faulted her for receiving donations in foreign currency without necessary clearance under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). Curiously, she has paid Income Tax of Rs 10.05 million on the donations received — which should normally be exempt if used for charitable purposes. She also contributed Rs 7.45 million to the PM Cares Fund. This too defies logic because if the original donors had paid it directly into PM Cares Fund they could have availed of Tax Benefit. Overall, something does not quite add up.

In the past few years, there have been other prominent individuals who were charged for similar defaults. Besides, many well-known NGOs have been found to flout FCRA regulations and Income Tax rules with impunity. A few media organisations have also come under scrutiny. From the details disclosed, all of them did not appear to be entirely above board. Then there were some international NGOs against whom there were strong suspicions of circumventing laws. At least one of them, after routine protestations, decided to close shop in India. Though there has been the usual uproar about victimisation and harassment by the government with the intent of silencing inconvenient voices, somehow the arguments don’t fly in the face of habitual non-compliance.

Apart from the question of why journalists and individual activists get into the business of fund-raising rather than leaving it to organisations that specialise in such activities, one wonders if they can be so blase about following laws? Especially, since they can have easy access to the finest legal minds for advice. One can think of two explanations. The first can be, they were lulled by a lax environment where authorities were indulgent towards influential individuals. The second, they are confident of brazening it out given their international profile. But, the tide appears to be turning.

The present BJP government is decidedly sending out the message that it is in no mood to give a free pass to anyone donning the cap of an NGO or wearing the badge of an activist. And, they seem quite unapologetic about it. Not rattled by accusations of being intolerant of criticism. Keep your house clean, even if it is not made of glass, before pelting stone at others. But is it being oversensitive or imagining ghosts where there are none? The answer one may say is blowing in the wind.

Again, just like raising anonymous donations has been an age-old method of money laundering, using private organisations and media for building narratives in foreign countries is an ancient trade-craft of many governments. Often it is used for insidious ends — sometimes even as instruments of regime change. Now, there is enough unclassified information available on how India has been under the radar of foreign powers over the years. In the past, especially during the Cold War, it has been the playground for international rivals. There is documented evidence that during the 1970s — there were journalists, editors and even news agencies on the pay of foreign intelligence agencies. In between 1972 and 1975 alone the KGB is believed to have planted nearly 17,000 stories in Indian media (Vikram Sood’s The Unending Game). Thus the shadow of the “foreign hand” — that Indira Gandhi famously referred to — may not have been of the imaginary Yeti.

What used to be propaganda in the past has now become Psy-Wars. It has become more sophisticated with the advent of social media. And, emergence of new actors like China and Pakistan in our neighbourhood have further queered the pitch. The Prime Minister and some of his colleagues like the Home Minister and External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, have been upfront in expressing their misgivings about a lobby and ecosystem working in tandem to tarnish India’s image overseas and even at home. While the government cannot go on a witch hunt it cannot remain a sitting duck either. Being naive is not an option in today’s world of realpolitik.

A chronic criticism against the BJP government has been lack of consistency and follow through. This creates an impression of the actions being selective and targeted. On the flip side it can be said, those who protest a lot at the time of raids, playing the victim card and accusing the government of intimidation, go deafeningly silent later on. This does strengthen the government’s case and make people recall the old adage of there being no smoke without fire. Rana Ayyub is only a symptom. The real rot lies deeper.

The author is a current affairs commentator, marketer, blogger and leadership coach, who tweets at @SandipGhose. Views expressed are personal.

