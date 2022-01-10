How PM security breach in Punjab indicates serious dangers nation faces from ‘break India’ forces

Punjab today has become a boiling pot of Khalistanis, Christian missionaries, Pakistani terror handlers and globalists

The massive breach in the prime minister’s security in Punjab, with protestors coming very close to his vehicle, is the single biggest security lapse in recent years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is reported to have told Punjab officials at the Bathinda airport: “Thank your Chief Minister that I was able to return to Bathinda alive.” The images of protestors taking pictures of Modi's vehicle just a few metres away, the Punjab police personnel having tea with protestors, and the fact that the area being only 10 km from the Pakistan border make it all the more ominous. How did protestors know about the prime minister’s route? From all the indications it looks like it was a well-planned, deliberate security breach that brought the prime minister in harm’s way.

Will the nation ever know the truth and get to the bottom of it? Is the breach just a result of actions (or deliberate lapses) of sections of Punjab police that are sympathetic to farmers’ protests? Are we going to learn from history the consequences of not taking firm action on what is happening in Punjab now?

Punjab today has become a boiling pot of Khalistanis, Christian missionaries, Pakistani terror handlers and globalists. It could have disastrous consequences, as was seen during the Indira and Rajiv Gandhi regimes. Worse, the Congress today has little resemblance to the Congress of Indira Gandhi. Today the party is infiltrated with missionary mafia, globalists who use missionaries and radical elements such as Khalistanis (and radical Islam, Marxists, leftists) to convert, control and contain Bharat.

Is what occurred a trial for a more audacious future action, perhaps on the life of the Prime Minister? Is there a bigger conspiracy? Nation will never know the truth unless there is an independent probe panel with vested powers to get to the bottom of the issue. On its part, the BJP will be perhaps making a mistake to use this only to gain political advantage and not use every tool at its disposal to get to the bottom of not just this breach but also the very dangerous ‘break India’ forces working in Punjab. Otherwise, it could be looking for another Kashmir in its hand.

***

***

Let us not be under any illusion that whether the anti-CAA riots in Delhi or anti-CAA resolutions in multiple US cities, the farmers’ protests in Bharat or the Dismantling of Global Hindutva conference in the US, the Islamophobia Bill currently in legislation in US Congress/Senate or the Naxalite movement and Christian insurgency in the North East are not connected. They are deeply connected and it is all about geopolitics. The American deep state and Western missionaries work closely with local insurgent forces, funding and weaponising them to accomplish their global agenda. The West has done this in every part of the world. Earlier, it was British colonialists and now it is the US deep state.

Pakistan’s ISI is practically a force of the Western deep state mafia. The West's concern for Muslims in Bharat (while they are systematically destroying the Middle East) is a facade to use radical Islamists to weaken the Indian nation.

What could be the geopolitical goals of the Western deep state? The Western deep state certainly wants Bharat as a prop up against China, while it itself works closely with China to enrich itself. It probably looks to a leader like Narendra Modi but wants to make sure he does not become too strong, lest Bharat becomes another superpower that challenges Western hegemony. It needs to keep Kashmir, North East and now Punjab on the boil to force Bharat to buy weapons and also to keep it from getting too strong. Its goal of conversion is to create voters controlled by Western forces. It needs cheap technical labour provided by Bharat with its emphasis on education and strong work skills and ethic to power their industries. Of course, it wants to use Bharat as a market for its goods.

For their part, missionaries aren’t comfortable with the Modi regime and implant Rahul Gandhi as the prime minister to complete the task of conversion of Bharat. Their hope is by change in demographics by Muslim birth rates and Christian conversion rates, they can change the politics of Bharat in less than a decade.

What choices does Bharat have? Modi understands that to progress Bharat needs the capital and know-how of the West; it needs to strike a balance of globalist agenda with the needs of Bharat. At the same time, it needs to be extremely firm on the conversion issue, besides exposing the evil nexus between globalists and missionaries in weaponising radical forces. We have to understand the colossal effects of conversion on Bharat, and also need to decolonise the judiciary and introduce judicial and educational reforms, create uniform education code by getting rid of madrassa education, free Hindu temples, and introduce the Uniform Civil Code.

Coming back to the security breach issue, one just can’t help wondering the contrast in reactions between the Congress and the BJP. Many Congress leaders were seen hailing the breach, with one youth leader asking the prime minister how is the josh! In sharp contrast, when Rahul Gandhi faced a security scare, PM Modi personally contacted him and ensured his safety. No wonder Congress is a dying party today.

The writer is a US-based activist who has played a critical role in the introduction of paper trail for India's Electronic Voting Machines called VVPAT. Views expressed are personal.

