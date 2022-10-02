Lucknow: Following the arrests of Popular Front of India’s three members in Lucknow’s Bakshi Ka Talab, the sources in the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) have revealed that the banned outfit was preparing a cell of its members to be sent as ‘intruders’ in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to monitor their activities and leak informations.

As per the information, three leaders of the PFI namely Mohd. Faizan, Mohd, Sufiyan and Rehan were arrested last week from Bakshi Ka Talab area.

After investigating their chat history and emails, the cops realised there was an organised effort going on in the PFI where a few members in all regions were being trained to understand RSS literature and ideologies so that they could take part in the organisation and leak first-hand information about RSS leaders, their activities.

As per a national daily’s report, the STF is currently on a hunt for the biggest PFI leader in the area who is also a village chairman in the one of the village in Bakshi Ka talab village. The suspect Arshad is being told to be one of the first members of PFI in the area who has allegedly played an important role in the growth of PFI members in the area.

The report say that STF also recovered several study material of RSS from the accused men’s possession that they were allegedly studying to understand RSS terminologies.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.