How ONDC may lead customers to ditch Zomato, Swiggy? Check here

We all love ordering food online from our favourite restaurants. Some of us even have the habit of casually scrolling food menu of different restaurants on our preferred food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy. But sometimes we take a step back and don’t order the food we have been craving for. Yes, we all are fed up of paying high delivery charges, and that’s the reason we stop ourselves from ordering.

But now a new player has entered the market which can be a tough competitor to them. ONDC (Online Network for Digital Commerce), which is backed by the government, has been gaining much popularity.

Its USP is that it cuts down the middleman between the customer and the business. Basically, it lets restaurants sell food directly to customers without the need of a third party like Zomato and Swiggy.

What is ONDC?

The food tech platform has been around since September 2022. It started first in Bengaluru, but now has spread in multiple cities.

According to media reports, ONDC has surpassed 10,000 daily order mark. People even compared it with Swiggy and Zomato, and found that ONDC costs relatively cheaper.

Apart from selling food directly to customers, the platform also allows to buy clothes, home decors, cleaning essentials, book cabs etc. It can even compete against brands such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Notably, ONDC is not an app. It can be used via platforms such as Paytm, Magicpin and PhonePe. Though it is a new platform, hence not all restaurants are selling food through ONDC.

According to The Economic Times, the commissions charged by Zomato and Swiggy range from 18 per cent to 25 per cent, which for ONDC could be around 8 to 10 per cent.

Challenges

Zomato and Swiggy have their own delivery executives, but when we order something via ONDC, the restaurant has to send the item on its own, which can be a challenge.

If a restaurant receives a few orders at once, then it may become difficult for them to serve all as they don’t have many delivery executives.

Though ONDC is relatively new, and has to overcome some challenges, it may find ways to overcome them in the next few days and can emerge as a new competitor to Zomato and Swiggy.

Check out some viral tweets:

The difference between ondc & Zomato is night & day At this moment it’s irrational to use swiggy or Zomato (I’m using Paytm food as the buyer side ondc app) pic.twitter.com/oCKYIv07UL — Sahil Sharma (@sahil_vi) May 5, 2023

I use magicpin for providing best value for money food & really appreciate ondc for such great initiative. https://t.co/CmUaZOsUpz pic.twitter.com/oLokBeHuZH — Srishti (padh rahi hai) (@swishtee) May 4, 2023

Since a lot of people are talking about ordering food via ONDC, I thought of doing a proper comparison. Here are my findings – I added the same items from the same restaurant to the same address. As you can see from the screenshots, ONDC is indeed cheaper than Zomato or… pic.twitter.com/i8ZUsmj11x — Sumukh Rao (@RaoSumukh) May 5, 2023

With inputs from agencies

