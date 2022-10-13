How many women did Kerala ‘human sacrificer’ ‘brain eater’ Shafi kill? Police looking at missing persons now
Three people have been arrested in connection with an alleged case of human sacrifice and black magic in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala
New Delhi: The main suspect in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’ case is a ‘psychopath’ and a ‘pervert’, said the police.
A Special Investigation Team was formed by the Kerala police on 12 October to probe into the cases related to the horrific incident involving two women at a house near Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta District.
So far, three people have been arrested in the case namely Bhagaval Singh, his wife Laila and Muhammad Shafi, for murdering two women as part of black magic.
Police re-investigating missing person cases in the district
Kerala police is now investigating the missing person cases in Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta districts in the past five years to see if ‘others fell into Shafi’s trap’.
In Ernakulam city limits, there have been 14 missing cases in the past five years
Prime accused Shafi involved in rape case of 75-yr-old woman
Addressing a press conference shortly after all the three accused were remanded in judicial custody, CH Nagaraju IPS, District Police Chief (Kochi City), said that Shafi derived sadistic pleasure from injuring and even killing the victims of his sexual perversion. He has 10-odd cases, including rape, theft, and attempt to murder, registered against him over the last decade.
In one of the rape cases, a 75-year-old woman was raped and was inflicted injuries on various parts of her body.
Shafi is a habitual offender
According to police, the injuries Shafi inflicted on the two victims were very similar to what he had done to a 75-year-old woman he was accused of raping in 2020.
CH Nagarju said, “Whenever he decided to commit a crime, he developed relations and trapped others as partners.
“He is a habitual offender and was tough to break. He put up stiff resistance and revealed nothing and we had to use scientific investigation and other techniques to eventually break him,” added Nagarju.
